International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $188,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.42. 35,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

