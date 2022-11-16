International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

