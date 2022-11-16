Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

