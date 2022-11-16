Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.4 %

IPAR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.