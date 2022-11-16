Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INSE. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of INSE opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

