Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Director Sells 1,798 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Trading Down 1.5 %

TKR stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 392,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $76.20.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

