Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells 42,150 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

