Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Major Shareholder Sells 261,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

NOG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,851. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

