Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells 2,166 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.79. 30,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day moving average is $295.83. The stock has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.