Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 208,632 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,479.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,375,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,140,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $476,295.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $514,314.06.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $543,773.16.

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $522,854.64.

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $593,092.65.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 13.1 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,470,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,088,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

