Insider Buying: Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) Insider Purchases 90,000 Shares of Stock

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC – Get Rating) insider Barry Fehlberg bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,456.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold, base metals, vanadium, rare earths, and platinum-group elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi gold project located in the northeast of the city of Perth.

