Insider Buying: Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys 102,500 Shares of Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 102,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £42,025 ($49,383.08).

Speedy Hire Trading Down 2.3 %

Speedy Hire stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 39.10 ($0.46). 891,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.90 ($0.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £190.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.06.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Speedy Hire

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.61) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

