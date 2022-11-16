Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires 11,556 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Funmi Adegoke bought 11,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £14,791.68 ($17,381.53).

LON:MRO traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 128.75 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 23,445,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139,700. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.75 ($2.39).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

