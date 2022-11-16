Insider Buying: Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Director Buys 76,500 Shares of Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Rating) Director P. Randy Reifel bought 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,870,092.40.
Gunpoint Exploration Price Performance
Shares of GUN stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.
About Gunpoint Exploration
