Insider Buying: Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Director Buys 76,500 Shares of Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Rating) Director P. Randy Reifel bought 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,870,092.40.

Shares of GUN stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 535 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

