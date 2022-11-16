Insider Buying: Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Purchases 666 Shares of Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,370.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $356.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth $15,427,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

