Insider Buying: Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Purchases 666 Shares of Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,370.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $356.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 69.44%.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
