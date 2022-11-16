Insider Buying: Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH) Insider Buys 62,241 Shares of Stock

Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH – Get Rating) insider Stuart Smith purchased 62,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,560.25 ($10,443.12).
Global Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Global Health Company Profile
