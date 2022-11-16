Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Jeffery C. Baker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,402 shares in the company, valued at $31,825.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ames National Stock Up 0.2 %
ATLO stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Ames National
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ames National (ATLO)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.