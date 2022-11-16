Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Jeffery C. Baker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,402 shares in the company, valued at $31,825.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ames National Stock Up 0.2 %

ATLO stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Ames National Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

