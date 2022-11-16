InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

InPlay Oil stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 price objective on the stock.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.