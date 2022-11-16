InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.20. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
