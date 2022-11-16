Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.54.

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company supplies electricity to commercial and industrial customers; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities, as well as develops and operates data centers.

