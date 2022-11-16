Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.
Infratil Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.54.
About Infratil
Further Reading
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.