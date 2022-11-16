INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) Shares Up 18%

INEO Tech Corp. (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) was up 18% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

INEO Tech Trading Down 15.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.11.

INEO Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc, offers location-based advertising, analytics, and theft detection platform for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location.

