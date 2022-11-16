Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 837.6 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of IPOAF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

