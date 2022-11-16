India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Down 3.8%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.50). Approximately 137,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 224,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.56).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.99. The firm has a market cap of £123.54 million and a PE ratio of 355.56.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

