Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

