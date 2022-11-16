Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 3,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

About Imperial Metals

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.