Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($26.44) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.44) to GBX 2,350 ($27.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.03) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,256.67 ($26.52).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,049 ($24.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,994.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,164 ($25.43).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

