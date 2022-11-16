Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.50

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 10811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

About Immunocore

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $3,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 849,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $16,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.