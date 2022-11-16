Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 85,095 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,095 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 150,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,797. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Stephens decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

