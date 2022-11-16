Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 6,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

EXP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.13. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

