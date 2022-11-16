Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 4,700 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.88. 7,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.13. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

