Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $523,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ERY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. 61,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,599. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

