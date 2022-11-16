Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $2.63 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,050. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Suncor Energy

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.