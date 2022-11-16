Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $6.65 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.32. 211,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The stock has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

