Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX accounts for 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.05% of TD SYNNEX worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Comerica Bank grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,126. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,671 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

