Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

