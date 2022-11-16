Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at about $27,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Saia by 83.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Saia by 76.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock traded down $11.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,066. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.87. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Saia

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

