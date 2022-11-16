Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
KR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
