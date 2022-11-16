Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 116,629 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Peabody Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,052,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BTU traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 80,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.