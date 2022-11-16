Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 3,551 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Icapital Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. 94,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $313.39.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock worth $577,888 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

