Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases 6,270 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Icapital Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.4% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 930.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 96.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,443. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $274.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.