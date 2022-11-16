Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires 2,333 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK Announces Dividend

NYSE OKE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 23,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,348. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

