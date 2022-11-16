Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.43) to €14.10 ($14.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

IBDRY stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

