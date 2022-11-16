IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 73,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

