iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$73,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,094,371.90.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

IAG opened at C$73.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

