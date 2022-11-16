Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Jon Panzer Acquires 11,150 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hyliion Trading Up 2.6 %
HYLN stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
