Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Jon Panzer Acquires 11,150 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hyliion Trading Up 2.6 %

HYLN stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

About Hyliion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Hyliion by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hyliion by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyliion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.