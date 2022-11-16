HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.66. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

