Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $74.80. Approximately 3,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 123,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $2,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.