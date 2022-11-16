Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

HURC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 5,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.