Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) PT Lowered to $2.75

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $2.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of HUMA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 8,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,414. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $293.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

