Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUFAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUFAF remained flat at $13.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

